Wasim Jaffer controversy has grabbed the attention of the netizens and a lot has been said about the same. Now, even Ajinkya Rahane was asked about the same ahead of the second Test match between India and England. Rahane had rubbed shoulders with Jaffer when the duo shared the dressing room when they played for Mumbai. They even played together for India Oil Corporation and thus it was obvious that Rahane would be asked about his former teammate. But the Mumbai batsman opted to take a safer route and remained tight-lipped during the presser. Iqbal Abdullah Reveals Maulvi Was Allowed in the Uttarakhand Dressing Room by Team Manager, Says ‘Wasim Jaffer Never Tied to Communalise The Team’.

“Sir, I don't have an idea regarding this issue, what has happened, so I don't think that I should comment on this topic, because I don't have an idea,” he said during the presser. Wasim Jaffer was accused of spreading communal bias in the Uttarakhand team. He was accused of a couple of other things that included calling maulvi inside the dressing room and also favouring Iqbal Abdullah to be the captain of the side.

Jaffer had posted a tweet a couple of days ago and had clarified his stand on the allegations. He said that it was the officials at the Cricket Association of Uttarakhand who wanted Abdullah to become the skipper of the side. Post Irfan Pathan, Anil Kumble and Manoj Tiwary had defended Jaffer. Uttarakhand captain Iqbal Abdullah had also spoken up about the issue had defended Jaffer. He said that it was the team manager who allowed the maulvi to step inside the dressing room.

