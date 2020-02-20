BCCI Shares the Picture of Green-Top Pitch Ahead of IND vs NZ 1st Test 2020, Netizens Worry About Virat Kohli and Men

Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: IANS)

After losing the ODI series 5-0, Virat Kohli and men proceeds to play in the longer format. The Indian players will play two matches which will be a part of the World Test Championship. Now, ahead of the game which will be hosted at Basin Reserve, the BCCI shared a picture of the green top wicket and this had left the netizens to worry. Needless to say that the deck will favour the pacers but the amount of grass evoked a worry for the Indian team. India vs New Zealand, Wellington Weather, Pitch Report & Rain Forecast: Here's How the Weather Will Behave for IND vs NZ 1st Test at Basin Reserve.

If you go by the image, the grass is quite visible, however, it can be trimmed down before the start of the match. However, if that does not happen, the deck would prove to be fruitful for the pacers. Going by this, the team winning the toss would opt to bowl first. For now, let’s have a look at the picture shared by the BCCI and then a few reactions below:

A day out of the 1st Test, this is what the pitch at Basin Reserve looks like. Thoughts ? #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/XND442GJFN — BCCI (@BCCI) February 20, 2020

Hahahaha India are in so much trouble. Not a dust bowl like they normally prepare — Big Mike Toon (@BigMikeToon1) February 20, 2020

india is loosing 😂 — Mayank Shrivastava (@makmaddy17) February 20, 2020

Prithvi Ko mat khilao..kyu career khatam kr rhe ho bache ka — Sunny Deol Army (@ActionKingAgain) February 20, 2020

Talking about the Indian team, they enter the series with a 5-0 loss in the ODIS and will look forward to making a comeback into the longer format. The matches are a part of the World Test Champions where India has remained unbeaten so far and leads the table. New Zealand, on the other hand, has played five games and won only one game.