The IPL 2021 has been looking out for title sponsors and as per reports, they could soon release a tender for the same. For the last edition of the IPL 2020, we had Dream11 who had been the title sponsor after VIVO mobile backed out. The contract which was signed by the BCCI with Dream11 expired on December 31, 2020, and thus the upcoming edition of the IPL has no sponsors. A while ago we told you that the BCCI is open to having VIVO as the sponsor once again. BCCI Open to VIVO’s Return as Title Sponsors for IPL 2021: Report.

A BCCI official on the condition on anonymity told InsideSport that the final decision on the new tender and title sponsor will be taken soon. "IPL 2020 deal was almost half and “Tender for the new title sponsor is the only feasible option currently available. The IPL 2020 deal was almost half and we can’t continue with the same. Going back to VIVO also is highly unlikely in the current situation. The final decision on the new tender and title sponsor will be taken soon."

As of now, the franchises are preparing for the IPL 2020 auctions which will be held on February 18, 2021 in Chennai. Previously we told you that the BCCI will take a final call on the hosting venues for the IPL 2021 after the auctions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 29, 2021 01:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).