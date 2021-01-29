The countdown has begun for the IPL 2021 and the franchises along with the BCCI are preparing for the tournament. Now, amid these preps here comes one more report by Cricbuzz which states that the BCCI is open to having VIVO back on board. The Chinese mobile manufacturer had pulled out from the IPL 2020 after the two countries were at loggerheads at the Galwan Valley. The clash resulted in the loss of about 20 Indian Army officials. Post this anti-China sentiments arose in the country and the BCCI was under severe pressure to get rid of VIVO. IPL 2021: BCCI Could Finalise Venue for the Tournament Post Auctions, UAE Included in Back-up Plan.

The Chinese manufacturer had pulled out from IPL 2020 and Dream11 stepped in as the title sponsor. However, the contract with Dream11 ended on December 21, 2020, and as of now, there is no title sponsor for the upcoming edition of the IPL. The report further states that if no sponsor is finalised by February 18, 2020, the auctions will be conducted without a sponsor. The IPL 2021 auctions will be held in Chennai.

The BCCI is likely to decide about the venue only after the auctions. They have also kept UAE as an option to conduct the tournament owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, India will be the top priority for hosting the tournament. A BCCI senior official said both India and UAE are being considered and no options haven't been ruled out. It would be interesting to see how things pan out for IPL 14.

