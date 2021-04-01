With the VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 being around the corner, players of all the teams are gearing for the T20 carnival. Prominent cricketers from all over the world aim to ply their trade in the gala tournament as IPL is the richest T20 league. With IPL providing such money, several players, over the years, have chosen to play in the Indian league over their national team. They have also been criticized for the same. Recently, a fan questioned England all-rounder Ben Stokes’ preference, saying that the Rajasthan Royals star chases money and doesn’t give his best while playing for England. RR Likely Playing XI in IPL 2021: Check Out Rajasthan Royals’ Predicted First Choice Line-Up for Indian Premier League Season 14.

“Chasing a pound note again, once back in an england shirt will be too tired to bowl,” a netizen wrote while reacting to an interview of the all-rounder. Stokes, unsurprisingly, wasn’t amused with the statement and he gave a fitting reply. “When have I ever been to tired to bowl in a England shirt pal???” he replied. The right-arm pacer bowled regularly during the recently-concluded limited-overs series against India and even delivered some impressive spells. He even was England’s second most successful bowler in the ODI series with four wickets in three games. IPL 2021 Schedule in PDF for Free Download: Get Indian Premier League 14 Venues, Full Time Table, Fixtures and Match Timings in IST.

Stokes Gives Fitting Reply To Fan!!

When have I ever been to tired to bowl in a England shirt pal??? https://t.co/854pfJRDXA — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) March 31, 2021

Besides his bowling performances, Stokes was in red-hot batting form in the limited-overs series against India. He played some fiery knocks and would like to shine in IPL 14 as well. Rajasthan Royals, led by Sanju Samson, also have services of Jos Buttler, David Miller and Chris Morris while Jofra Archer will miss the first few games due to his finger injury. RR will kick-start their IPL 2021 campaign against KL Rahul’s Kings XI Punjab on April 12 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

