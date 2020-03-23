Ben Stokes Shares Detailed Plan for Parents During Home Stay to Curb Coronavirus Spread

Ben Stokes (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

London, March 23: England all-rounder Ben Stokes has provided a roadmap for other parents during their stay at home with a list of activities that can be done as people all over the world practise staying at home to not spread the coronavirus pandemic. Stokes, on his Instagram account, posted a line of activities that he has been doing throughout the day. These included lessons for children, playtime, lunch, movies, dinner, and so on and had a timetable to go with it. "Keeping our kids up to date with school work and physical activities whilst schools are closed...hope this helps any parents who feel a bit stuck with what to do through these tough times," his post read.

Meanwhile, former Australia fast bowler Jason Gillespie has put himself under self-isolation after returning from England where he is serving as head coach of Sussex County. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) last week announced that no professional cricket will take place in the country till May 28 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Gillespie took to social media and said that he has returned to Australia and has put himself in mandatory self-isolation for a period of 14 days. Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler Receive Royal Honours At Buckingham Palace.

Ben Stokes' Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram Hobbies at home 🙌🙌🙌 A post shared by Ben Stokes (@stokesy) on Mar 22, 2020 at 7:15am PDT

The ECB has said that it has begun modelling a range of options to start the season in June, July or August - with an immediate focus on options for cricket in June, including the three-Test series against West Indies, the T20 Blast and England women's schedule against India.

That, however, seems unlikely given the UK government's assessment that the peak of the pandemic will only occur in the country in June. Sporting activities across the world have been put on hold during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic which has so far claimed over 14,000 lives.