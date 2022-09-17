The second season of the Legends League Cricket Twenty20 (LLCT20) will be soon underway in India from September 17 to October 5, 2022. A total of 15 matches will be played in the second season across six different cities- Kolkata, New Delhi, Jodhpur, Rajkot, Lucknow, and Calcutta. More than 60 players are selected from multiple nations and divided into four teams, India Capitals, Gujrat Giants, Manipal Tigers, and Bhilwara Kings. Legends League Cricket 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get T20 Cricket League Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

The four teams that will be participating in the tournament are private franchised owned teams captained by Gautham Gambhir (India capitals), Virendra Sehwag (Gujrat Giants), Harbajan Singh (Manipal Tigers), and Irfan Pathan (Bhilwara Kings). The players from all the nations will be playing together unlike in the first season where the teams were divided into Indian Legends, rest of Asia, and rest of the world. Legends Cricket League 2022: Yusuf Pathan, Tanmay Srivastava Hit Half-Centuries as India Maharajas Beat World Giants by Six Wickets at Eden Gardens.

The Bhilwara Kings are one of four teams in the second edition of the Legend League Cricket and are owned by LNJ Bhilwara Group. They will be playing their first match against Manipal Tigers on the second day of the tournament on September 18, so let's take a look at the team put together by the LNJ Bhilwara Group.

Bhilwara Kings Squad At Legends League Cricket 2022

Irfan Pathan (C), Yusuf Pathan, Nick Compton, Sreesanth, Shane Watson, Tim Bresnan, Owais Shah, Monty Panesar, Naman Ojha, William Porterfield, Fidel Edwards, Samit Patel, Matt Prior, Tino Best, and Sudeep Tyagi.

The team will see the brotherly duo of Irfan and Yusuf Pathan along with the Australian legend Shane Watson. Behind the stumps, there will be former Indian cricketer Naman Ojha. The bowling lineup will consist of Sreenath, Fidel Edwards along with Monty Panesar. The Irish batsman William Porterfield will also be seen as Irfan Pathan will lead the side.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 17, 2022 10:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).