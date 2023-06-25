In a big blow to the Indian team, KL Rahul is set to miss Asia Cup 2023. The Indian batter suffered a thigh injury which saw him writhe in pain and later leave the field during a match for Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League last month. Rahul subsequently had surgery in London and has also begun his rehabilitation. But according to a report in Cricbuzz, his return may take longer for the batter to regain full fitness, which might not see him make it in time for the continental Cup. KL Rahul Shares Pictures of Walking on Crutches After His Successful Surgery.

Asia Cup 2023 is slated to begin on August 31 and will serve as an important preparatory ground for the Indian cricket team. Rahul played ODIs as India’s wicket-keeper batter and at number five, but his injury has dealt a blow to the side. In all likelihood, Sanju Samson is set to be groomed in that role. With both Rahul and Pant unavailable at the moment, the Indian cricket team can give a series of opportunities to Samson, who can not only fulfil the wicketkeeping duties but also is a pretty handy batter in the middle-order. Another wicketkeeping option that the Men in Blue can look at is Ishan Kishan, but the left-hander is more suited in the top order. Asia Cup 2023 Dates Announced, Pakistan and Sri Lanka to Host ODI Cricket Tournament.

Earlier, it was learnt that Jasprit Bumrah might make his much-awaited comeback to the Indian team in the T20I series against Ireland. The ace pacer has been out of action since the home T20I series against Australia prior to the T20 World Cup last year. While his return would be a welcome addition to the team in a World Cup year, it remains to be seen when KL Rahul is fit and ready to go again.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 25, 2023 01:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).