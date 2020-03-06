Brett Lee Compares Six-Year-Old Taanisha Sen to Sachin Tendulkar (Watch Video)

Brett Lee Bowls to Six-Year-Old Girl (Photo Credits: Twitter/T20 World Cup)

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup will come to an end on March 8, 2020 (Sunday) and India and Australia will take on each other in the finals of the tournament. This will be India’s first-ever appearance at this stage of the competition meanwhile, this will be the fifth time that the women’s team from Australia will be appearing in the final. Ahead of the summit clash on the weekend, the official twitter account of the tournament has shared a video of a six-year-old girl facing former Australian pacer Brett Lee. India Qualifies for Final of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup for the First Time As Semis Against England is Washed Out.

In the video shared by the T20 World Cup on their social media website, the young girl could be seen showcasing her skills against Brett Lee. Young Taanisha Sen played a brilliant straight drive on the very first delivery she faces. Brett Lee then asked her if she wants to play a pull shot and the six-year-old completely aced the stroke. Australia Advance to Fifth Consecutive ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Final, Set Up Summit Clash With India.

Watch Video

A six-year-old, holding her own against @BrettLee_58 👀 @Neroli_Meadows introduces us to a star of the future, @Taanisha_Sen 🌟 pic.twitter.com/0xgljgt2FP — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 6, 2020

After seeing her bat, the former Australian speedster compared her to Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar. Brett Lee told Neroli Meadows, the interviewer at that time, ‘I’m nervous, it’s like I’m seeing Sachin Tendulkar as a girl when he was six. It’s incredible.’ Later in the interview, the girl revealed that her favourite shit to play is the cover drive and her favourite player is Smriti Mandhana.

India qualified to the finals because of a better record in the group stage of the competition as their game against England was washed out. Australia, on the other hand, riding on the brilliance of Meg Lanning defeated South Africa by five runs and secured a place in the tournament’s main event.