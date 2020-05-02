Brett Lee Heaps High Praise on VVS Laxman, Says He Didn’t Care Who’s Bowling, Made You Pay

Brett Lee and VVS Laxman (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

VVS Laxman is considered as one of the finest batsmen the country has ever produced. No matter the opposition or the time, the Hyderabad cricketer always stepped up for his team. In an era, where India has players like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly, no one quite dominated the Australians like Laxman. And in a recent interview, Brett Lee has opened up about his battles with the Indian cricketer and how difficult it was to play against him. Brett Lee Backs Virat Kohli to Break Sachin Tendulkar’s Records, Says ‘He Can Definitely Knock It Off’.

Brett Lee is one of the fastest and one of the most successful bowlers to have played the game. Over the years the Australian had numerous battles on the field with VVS Laxman and according to Lee, the Indian cricketer always made them pay. ‘Don’t Talk to Sachin Tendulkar, You’ll Be in Pain’: Brett Lee Reveals Glenn McGrath’s Advise Against Sledging Master Blaster.

‘It was so hard to get through his technique, a beautiful technique, wasn’t scared of the ball, had a lot of time and great foot movement,’ Brett Lee said on Star Sports show Cricket Connected. Arguably one of Laxman’s best knock against the Aussies came in Kolkata in 2001, when the right-handed batsman scored 281 to help India record an unlikely win.

Praising Laxman further, Lee said ‘He had that cheekiness about him and that cheekiness in a batsman is hard sometimes because when they’re cheeky and on song, they don’t care who’s bowling at what pace, they’ll get through it and they’ll make you pay and hurt. And VVS sort of had that knack of knowing when a person’s about to get through his spell. He would get through the tough time and then cash in when need to. It was great fun to bowl against him,’

Over the years, VVS has had staggering numbers against Australia, In 29 Test against them, he amassed 2434 runs with an average of close to 50. While in ODIs he scored 733 runs in 21 matches. Other than that, four of Laxman’s six tons in the 50-over format has come against the side from Down Under.