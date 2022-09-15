The T20 World Cup 2022 is round the corner and once again the top teams would compete against each other in what promises to be an exciting tournament. The hype for the tournament has been pretty high for a long time now and fans will once again flock to the stadiums to cheer for their favourite teams in the competition. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 All Team Squads: Full Players List of Nations Participating in Twenty20 Cricket’s Mega Event

Australia, hosts of the competition, are also the defending champions, having won the title last year when the competition wase held in the UAE. A total of 16 teams would be in action this time with the top prize up for grabs. Fans have already made their intentions clear, that do not want to miss any action from the competition. They have already started buying tickets in huge numbers, with a number of games being sold 0ut so far. The India vs Pakistan match is one such example. Here's how you can buy tickets for the tournament, which would be played in Australia.

How to Buy T20 World Cup 2022 Tickets?

Online ticket booking for the T20 World Cup 2022 has already started and expectedly, some of the seats have been sold out for the big-profile matches, the likes of which include India vs Pakistan clash at the MCG on October 24. Tickets can be brought on the official website of T20 World Cup.

Tickets for these matches have gone live and they have separate prices for children and adults. For matches in the First Round and Super 12 stage, the tickets for children are priced at $5 while for adults, the amount is $20. A total of 5,00,000 tickets have been sold to fans from 82 countries so far, easily making it one of the biggest sporting events of the year.

