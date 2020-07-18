West Indian all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite celebrates his 32nd birthday today (July 18, 2020). Brathwaite possesses tremendous power and has the ability to clear the rope at any given moment. Along with that, he is also a very able bowler, which makes him an important asset in the shorter formats of the game. He has shown his quality on several occasions in the Indian Premier League, so on his birthday, we take a look at some of his best performances in IPL. Carlos Brathwaite Says Taking a Knee isn't Enough to Tackle Racism.

Born in Barbados, Brathwaite was introduced to the cash-rich league in 2016, when he was bought by Delhi Daredevils for a price of 45.2 crores. After two years at the Delhi franchise, he moved to Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2018 and for the 2019 edition, Brathwaite switched to two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders. The West Indian has made a huge impact in the competition with both bat and ball and here are some of his best performances. When Carlos Brathwaite’s Mayhem Against England Helped West Indies Clinch ICC T20 Word Cup 2016 Title.

43* vs CSK, IPL 2018

This is Carlos Brathwaite’s highest score in IPL and it came at an important time for his team. In the first qualifier of IPL 2018, with SRH struggling at 88/6, the West Indian played a blinder, scoring 43 off just 29 deliveries. An inning which included four sixes helped SRH to a score of 139 but they were unable to win the game.

34 vs KKR, IPL 2016

A blistering cameo from Carlos Brathwaite in the final few overs of the game helped Delhi Daredevils to a score of 186 runs in 20 overs. The West Indian scored 34 in just 11 deliveries, hitting three fours and three sixes. DD won the game by 27 runs.

3/47 vs KKR, IPL 2016

After his exploits with the bat in the game, Brathwaite managed to influence the game with the ball as well. KKR had a decent start but the West Indian turned the tide in the middle overs by dismissing Yusuf Pathan, Suryakumar Yadav and Rajgopal Satish to take DD to a 27-run win.

