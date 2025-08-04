CDK vs NDT Dream11 Prediction, 5th T20 DPL 2025: Central Delhi Kings are locking horns with New Delhi Tigers in the fifth match of the Delhi Premier League 2025. Both sides have played a match each so far and have won their respective DPL 2025 campaign openers. The CDK vs NDT DPL 2025 match is scheduled to be held at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. New Delhi Tigers had earned a dominant victory over Outer Delhi Warriors in their first match. Central Delhi Kings were comfortable in the chase against North Delhi Strikers in their first clash of the competition. Delhi Premier League 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know About DPL Season Two.

The Central Delhi Kings vs New Delhi Tigers Delhi Premier League 2025 match is scheduled to be played on Monday, August 4, 2025, starting at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Both sides have big names in their squads, but the ones expected to garner most attention would be Yash Dhull of CDK, who slammed a 101 in his last match, and Shivam Gupta of NDT, who struck 89. A high-scoring clash could be expected, seeing the batting prowess of both teams. DPL 2025: East Delhi Riders Edge South Delhi Superstarz in Nail-Biting Delhi Premier League Opener.

CDK vs NDT DPL 2025 5th T20 Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Shivam Gupta (NDT), Siddharth Joon (CDK), Keshav Dalal (NDT)

Batters: Himmat Singh (NDT), Yash Dhull (CDK), Yugal Saini (CDK), Parth Bali (NDT)

All-Rounders: Jasvir Sehrawat (CDK)

Bowlers: Simarjeet Singh (CDK), Money Grewal (CDK), Gavnish Khurana (CDK)

CDK vs NDT DPL 2025 5th T20 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Yash Dhull (C), Himmat Singh (VC)

CDK vs NDT DPL 2025 5th T20 Dream11 Prediction Line-Up

Shivam Gupta (NDT), Siddharth Joon (CDK), Keshav Dalal (NDT), Himmat Singh (NDT), Yash Dhull (CDK), Yugal Saini (CDK), Parth Bali (NDT), Jasvir Sehrawat (CDK), Simarjeet Singh (CDK), Money Grewal (CDK), Gavnish Khurana (CDK)

Who Will Win Today's Delhi Premier League Match CDK vs NDT DPL 2025?

Both sides are well equipped for the CDK vs NDT DPL 2025 5th T20 match. However, Central Delhi Kings have displayed a better ability to anchor, keep wickets, play long, and destroy with the bat. So, CDK are expected to win. Yash Dhull, who slammed a century in the first match will also be on watch.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 04, 2025 06:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).