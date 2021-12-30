India vs South Africa Centurion Test as set for a fitting end on day five. However, weather could play spoilsport. India need six more wickets to win the first Test while South Africa need further 211 runs to win. The hosts will be pushing to secure a draw given they have just six wickets in hand and they are up against a quality bowling line-up on a day five pitch. India would fancy their chances provided there is no rain in Centurion. Meanwhile, we bring you the hour-by-hour weather updates from Centurion as IND vs SA 1st Test 2021 day 5 takes place. IND vs SA 1st Test 2021 Live Score Updates Day 5.

After being bowled out for 174, India set South Africa 305 runs to win thanks to their first innings lead. At close of play on day four, South Africa were 94/4 with Dean Elgar the unbeaten batsman on 52. Nightwatchman Keshav Maharaj lost his wicket on last ball of the day. How to Watch India vs South Africa 1st Test 2021 Day 5 Live Streaming Online on Star Sports? Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs SA Match & Cricket Score Updates on TV.

Centurion Weather Update

Centurion Weather (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

The weather in Centurion on December 30, 2021 (Thursday) doesn’t look that good. While it is expected to be cloudy throughout the day, there are some chances of thunderstorm as well. From around 1 PM local time there is a good chance of rain.

As per the weather forecast available, there will be a decent amount of game time and India will be hoping to sneak in during that time and pick the remaining six wickets. South Africa, on the other hand, with some rain predicted will be keen to hang around.

