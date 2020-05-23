Chennai Super Kings Posts a Heartbreaking Tweet After Cyclone Amphan, Says ‘Let 2020 Not Have Any More Catastrophes’

Cyclone Amphan Impact in West Bengal (Photo Credits: PTI)

Chennai Super Kings has posted a heartbreaking tweet which spoke about how catastrophic 2020 has been. The Cyclone Amphan in West Bengal and Odisha, the calamity has added to the woes of the people. The death toll due to coronavirus is already on a massive escalation mode and cyclone Amphan just rubbed salt on the wounds of the people. Thus Chennai Super Kings sent their prayers and thought to the bereaved and also wished that 2020 should not have any more catastrophes. Since the start of 2020, there have been many moments which have brought tears into our eyes. PM Narendra Modi And West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Conduct Aerial Survey of Areas Affected Due to Cyclone Amphan, Watch Video.

Whether it is the tragic death of Kobe Bryant or the Australian Bush Fire, the first half of the year has brought in a lot of sadness for the people. As of now, the globe is fighting the biggest pandemic of coronavirus which has claimed the lives of more than a three lakh people. India has a death toll of more than 3,700 people as we write this article. Now let’s have a look at the tweet by Chennai Super Kings

May the people of West Bengal, Odisha and all those affected by #AmphanCyclone be bestowed with all the strength and conviction needed to see through these tumultuous times. Thoughts and prayers with the bereaved. Let 2020 not have any more catastrophes. 💛 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 22, 2020

It was because of the menace of the coronavirus that even the IPL 2020 had been cancelled for an indefinite period of time. As of now, there have been no specific dates given by the BCCI on the return of the league.