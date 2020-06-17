Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Virat Kohli Pays Homage to Indian Soldiers Martyred in Clash With China at Galwan Valley

Cricket Team Latestly| Jun 17, 2020 12:44 PM IST
Virat Kohli Pays Homage to Indian Soldiers Martyred in Clash With China at Galwan Valley
Virat Kohli Mourns Death of Indian Soldiers (Photo Credits: Getty Images/ Twitter)

As many as 20 Indian soldiers have been martyred in the violent face-off against the Chinese army at the Galwan valley in Ladakh. Saddened by the tragedy, Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli took to his official Twitter account and mourned the death of the soldiers. The talismanic batsman saluted the martyrs for their ‘selfless’ service for the country and said that no one if brave than a soldier. Kohli also offered condolences to the families of army men who lost their lives. This is the first such incident in about 45 years that a dispute in the LAC has turned deadly. Indian Army Statement on Violent Face-Off With China in Ladakh: 20 Indian Soldiers Killed, India And Chinese Troops Have Disengaged at Galwan Valley. 

“Salute and deepest respect to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect our country in the Galwan Valley. NO one is more selfless and brave than a soldier. Sincere condolences to the families. I hope they find peace through our prayers at this difficult time,” wrote the top-ranked ODI batsman on the micro-blogging website. Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan Mourn Loss of Martyred Soldiers In Face-Off With China.

View Post:

From the past few weeks, there were reports coming out that there’s some tension between Indian and Chinese army at the Galwan valley situated in high up in the Himalayas. Initially, reports came out that four Indian soldiers have lost their lives but later, the authorities confirmed that the brutal fight between both the troops took the lives of at least 20 Indians.

Before Kohli, the likes of Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan and Virender Sehwag took to their official social media accounts and paid homage to the killed jawans. Meanwhile, several political and military analyst say that both the countries do not want any further escalation of the war.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 12:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

