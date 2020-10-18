Stakes will be very high when Chennai Super Kings meets Rajasthan Royals in the Match 37 of the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The encounter takes place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 19 (Monday). Both teams had terrible campaigns in the on-going season so far, and a defeat in the upcoming encounter might end their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs. Both CSK and RR and won just three of their nine games so far and must leave no stones unturned to clinch the upcoming match. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to find out betting odds, free bet odds, predictions, and favourites for CSK vs RR IPL 2020 match 37. Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Abu Dhabi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

RR, who started off the tournament in an emphatic manner, lost the plot entirely after winning their first two games. Their batting combination has been very fragile owing to continuous changes. RR have as many as five different opening combinations in their nine outings. Speaking of the positives, all-rounders Jofra Archer and Rahul Tewatia shone in both departments. On the other hand, CSK must take some positives from their last clash against Delhi Capitals. Although they lost the encounter by five wickets, batsmen show showed great intent and scored 179/4 while batting first. CSK vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020.

CSK vs RR Betting Odds and Betting Tips

Despite losing their previous game, Chennai Super Kings are bookmarkers choice over Rajasthan Royals. As per Bet365, MS Dhoni's CSK are placed at 1.80 while RR have been given a higher price of 2.00.

CSK vs RR Predictions: Who will win?

Both sides are not in great form, and predicting favourites is not easy. However, one can place their bets on CSK as they have a knack of doing well in crunch situations. Also, Rajasthan's uncertain line-up isn't likely to delivery in such high-pressure game.

Rajasthan Royals registered an emphatic 16-run win when these two sides met earlier in the season. Although a lot has changed since that game, the Men in Pink must take the field with a lot of confidence. On the other hand, the Yellow Army will be aiming to redeem themselves.

