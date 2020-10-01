Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will square off in the Match 14 of the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The encounter will take place on October 2 at the Dubai International Stadium. Occupying the bottom two places in the team standings, both the sides haven't made a great start to IPL 2020 and will be determined to clinch victory in the forthcoming clash. After winning the season opener against Mumbai Indians, CSK lost two consecutive matches while SRH registered their first win against Delhi Capitals after losing their first two games. Meanwhile, let's find out betting odds, free bet odds, predictions, and favourites for CSK vs SRH IPL 2020 match 14. Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

In the absence of Suresh Raina, CSK batting line-up has looked quite fragile so far. Veterans like Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav and MS Dhoni have failed to make a significant impact. Nevertheless, foreign stars Faf du Plessis and Sam Curran looked in great touch and will be determined to make a mark. For SRH, openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow have shown some form, but the middle order has looked quite fragile. However, the addition of Kane Williamson in the last game sorted the issue a bit. With Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan and T Natarajan in the ranks, Hyderabad also boast off one of the strongest bowling line-ups. CSK vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI.

CSK vs SRH Betting Odds and Betting Tips

Despite losing the two games previous game, Chennai Super Kings are bookmarkers choice over Sunrisers Hyderabad. As per Bet365, MS Dhoni's CSK are placed at 1.80 while SRH have been given a higher price of 2.00.

CSK vs SRH Predictions: Who will win?

Chennai Super Kings were outplayed in the last two games and a sudden turnaround looks highly unlikely. Also, David Warner and Co emphatically defeated a strong Delhi Capitals team in their previous outing and are firm favourites to clinch the upcoming game.

Speaking of history between the two teams, Chennai Super Kings dominate the head-to-head records with nine wins from 12 games. SRH clinched the other three games. However, momentum is on Hyderabad's favour, and they'll like to better the record.

