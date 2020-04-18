David Warner And His Daughter Dance to ‘Sheila Ki Jawani’ Amid Coronavirus Lockdown (Watch Video)

David Warner Dances With His Daughter (Photo Credits: Instagram/David Warner)

With several sporting competitions coming to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, sports stars are taking this opportunity to spend some quality time with their family. Australian cricketer David Warner is in currently in isolation with his family and is trying his best to keep his daughters entertained. On Saturday, explosive opener shared a video of him dancing to popular Bollywood song ‘Sheila ki Jawani’ from the movie Tees Maar Khan along with his daughter Indi Rae. Will Cherish Winning IPL in 2016 for Rest of My Life, Says David Warner.

The 33-year-old posted the TikTok video on his official Instagram account with the caption ‘Indi has asked to also do one for you guys! please help me someone!!!!!!’ The video has garnered more than 350,000 views until now. The Australian opener is keeping himself busy during the lockdown and has been spending the time with his daughters. David Warner’s Latest TikTok Video With His Daughters Will Make You Go Aww.

Watch Video

During his time in self-isolation, David Warner has been very active on social media and sharing his day-to-day activities. A couple of weeks ago, the Australian shaved his head to show solidarity in support of the frontline workers for their contribution in the fight against coronavirus.

David Warner was recently reinstated as the captain of the IPL side Sunrisers Hyderabad and would have been leading them but the competition has been suspended due to COVID-19. The cash-rich league was scheduled to start on April 15 but the tournament was postponed ‘till further notice’ when the lockdown in the country was extended.