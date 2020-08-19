CPL T20 2020 Match 4 Live Streaming Online: The fourth game of Caribbean Premier League will see a battle between Guyana Amazon Warriors and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. Both sides lost their opening encounter of the tournament and will aim to open their account in the forthcoming encounter. Defending Champions Barbados Tridents defeated Nevis Patriots by just six runs in their opening game while Trinbago Knight Riders won the game against Guyana Amazon Warriors by four wickets. Well, both sides lost their previous games by a narrow margin and will look to change of fortunes. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, telecast and other details of GUY vs SKN match. GUY vs SKN Dream11 Team Prediction in CPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Team.

Skipper Rayad Emrit, Sheldon Cottrell and Sohail Tanvir bowled brilliant spells for the Patriots in their previous outing as they restricted the Jason Holder-led side for just 153 runs in the first innings. However, they were let down by their batsmen who could only manage 147 runs. On the other hand, Shimron Hetmyer and Naveen-ul-Haq shone for Warriors in their opening encounter but the dismal show of Nicholas Pooran and Brandon Kings was one of the big reasons behind their side’s defeat. As Match 4 of CPL takes a countdown, let’s look at the live streaming and other details of the match. Caribbean Premier League 2020 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online.

When and Where is CPL 2020 Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots T20 Match?

The fourth match of CPL T20 between Guyana Amazon Warriors and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will take place at the at Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on August 19. The match will begin at 03:00 am as per IST, which means as per local time it will start at 05:30 pm.

On Which TV Channel in India CPL 2020 Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots T20 Match Will be Telecast?

Star Sports holds the broadcast rights of CPL 2020 in India. So, the CPL 2020 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD and Star Sports 2/HD. The CPL 2020 matches will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD as well with Hindi commentary.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of CPL 2020 Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots T20 Match?

In spite of Star Sports holding the broadcast rights of CPL 2020 in India, its OTT platform Disney+Hotstar will not provide the live streaming online. Instead of it, FanCode will also provide live streaming online on its mobile app and website. Users will have to pay a nominal subscription fee to enjoy the live streaming online.

Squads:

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Nicholas Pooran (wk), Chris Green (c), Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Ross Taylor, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Naveen-ul-Haq, Imran Tahir, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble, Ashmead Nedd, Jasdeep Singh, Kevin Sinclair, Kissoondath Magram

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Denesh Ramdin (wk), Rayad Emrit (c), Chris Lynn, Evin Lewis, Joshua Da Silva, Ben Dunk, Jahmar Hamilton, Sohail Tanvir, Ish Sodhi, Sheldon Cottrell, Alzarri Joseph, Imran Khan, Nick Kelly, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Dominic Drakes, Colin Archibald

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 19, 2020 09:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).