CPL T20 2020 Match 21 Live Streaming Online: Table-toppers Trinbago Knight Riders will go head to head with Jamaica Tallawahs in the 21st match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020. The game is scheduled to take place at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on September 1 (Tuesday). Kieron Pollard-led Knight Riders have dominated the tournament so far, and they are the front runners to lift the title too. With six wins from as many games, TKR are placed at the pinnacle of the team standings with 12 points. On the other hand, Jamaica Tallawahs had a roller-coaster ride in the tournament as they are fourth in the points table with three victories in six games. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, telecast venue and other details of JAM vs TKR match. Caribbean Premier League 2020 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Full Time Table of CPL 8 Fixtures With Match Timings in IST, Teams and Venue Details.

All-rounder Sunil Narine has shown great form both with the bat and all in the first few matches of the tournament. However, he had to warm the benches in the last three games owing to injury. Nevertheless, his absence didn’t affect TKR’s sensational run. Lendl Simmons and Colin Munro have played a couple of impressive knocks while skipper Kieron Pollard unleashed mayhem in his previous outing against Barbados Tridents. CPL 2020 Team Squads: Complete Players List of All Franchises of Caribbean Premier League T20 Season 8.

Speaking of Jamaica Tallawahs, they will want the services of Andre Russell who missed the last two matches due to strain. Other than him, Glenn Phillips, Asif Ali and Mujeeb Ur Rahman have played a vital role in Jamaica’s success so far. Without further ado, let’s look at the live streaming and other details of the match.

When and Where is CPL 2020 Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders T20 Match?

The 21st match of CPL T20 takes place at the at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad. The match will begin at 07:30 pm as per IST, which means as per local time it will start at 10:00 am.

On Which TV Channel in India CPL 2020 Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders T20 Match Will be Telecast?

Star Sports holds the broadcast rights of CPL 2020 in India. So, the CPL 2020 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD and Star Sports 2/HD. The CPL 2020 matches will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD as well with Hindi commentary.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of CPL 2020 Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders T20 Match?

Despite Star Sports holding the broadcast rights of CPL 2020 in India, its OTT platform Disney+Hotstar will not provide the live streaming online. Instead of it, FanCode will also provide live streaming online on its mobile app and website. Users will have to pay a nominal subscription fee to enjoy the live streaming online.

Trinbago Knight Riders registered an easy seven-wicket victory when these two sides last locked horns earlier in the tournament. Therefore, TKR will undoubtedly step into the game with a lot of confidence while Rovman Powell and Co should look for change of fortunes.

Players Available:

Trinbago Knight Riders: Lendl Simmons, Tion Webster, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Tim Seifert(w), Akeal Hosein, Kieron Pollard(c), Sikandar Raza, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales, Fawad Ahmed, Sunil Narine, Pravin Tambe, Anderson Phillip, Ali Khan, Amir Jangoo, Dwayne Bravo

Jamaica Tallawahs: Glenn Phillips(w), Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Asif Ali, Rovman Powell(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Chadwick Walton, Veerasammy Permaul, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sandeep Lamichhane, Fidel Edwards, Andre Russell, Ramaal Lewis, Preston McSween, Oshane Thomas, Nicholas Kirton, Ryan Persaud

