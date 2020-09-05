CPL T20 2020 Match 27 Live Streaming Online: The 27th match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) will see a battle between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Lucia Zouks. The clash will take place at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Saturday (September 5). Both the sides have already sealed their spot in the semi-finals and will like to go into the next stage with a lot of confidence. Kieron Pollard’s TKR have completely dominated the ongoing championship and are the front runners to win the title. On the other hand, Zouks have also showcased some brilliant performances and will like to hand Trinbago their first defeat. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, venue and other details of TKR vs SLZ match. TKR vs SLZ Dream11 Team Prediction in CPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Team.

The Knight Riders are at the pinnacle of the team standings with eight victories from as many games. All-rounder Sunil Narine has been the standout performer for them while veterans like skipper Kieron Pollard, Lendl Simmons, Darren Bravo and Dwayne Bravo have also showcased good form. On the other hand, Darren Sammy’s Zouks are third in the team standings with five wins in eight outings. Mohammad Nabi has done well with both bat and ball while Rahkeem Cornwall, and under-fire skipper Darren Sammy will want to put up a substantial performance before entering semi-finals. Now, let’s look at the streaming of the encounter. CPL 2020 Team Squads: Complete Players List of All Franchises of Caribbean Premier League T20 Season 8.

When and Where is CPL 2020 Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Zouks T20 Match?

The 27th match of CPL T20 takes place at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad. The match will begin at 07:30 pm (September 2) as per IST, which means as per local time it will start at 10:00 am (September 2).

On Which TV Channel in India CPL 2020 Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Zouks T20 Match Will be Telecast?

Star Sports holds the broadcast rights of CPL 2020 in India. So, the CPL 2020 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD and Star Sports 2/HD. The CPL 2020 matches will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD as well with Hindi commentary.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of CPL 2020 Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Zouks T20 Match?

Despite Star Sports holding the broadcast rights of CPL 2020 in India, its OTT platform Disney+Hotstar will not provide the live streaming online. Instead of it, FanCode will also provide live streaming online on its mobile app and website. Users will have to pay a nominal subscription fee to enjoy the live streaming online.

Squads:

Trinbago Knight Riders: Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Darren Bravo, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales, Fawad Ahmed, Pravin Tambe, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Ali Khan, Amir Jangoo, Tion Webster

St Lucia Zouks: Rahkeem Cornwall, Andre Fletcher(w), Leniko Boucher, Kavem Hodge, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy(c), Javelle Glenn, Scott Kuggeleijn, Kesrick Williams, Chemar Holder, Saad Bin Zafar, Mark Deyal, Zahir Khan, Obed McCoy, Roston Chase, Kimani Melius

