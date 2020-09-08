Trinbago Knight Riders take on Jamaica Tallwahs in the first semi-final of CPL 2020. The clash will be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad on September 8, 2020 (Tuesday). Knight Riders finished at the top of the team standings winning all their games while Tallawahs finished in the fourth position. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallwahs in CPL can scroll down below. TKR vs JAM Dream11 Team Prediction in CPL 2020.

Trinbago Knight Riders won both the games between the sides during the league campaign and will be looking to continue that run to make it into their second successive CPL final. Meanwhile, Jamaica Tallawahs, have been inconsistent with their performances so far but have the players to beat the defending champions and book a place for themselves in the summit clash. CPL 2020 Points Table Updated: Trinbago Knight Riders Finish League Stage Undefeated, Jamaica Tallawahs Qualify for Playoffs.

When and Where is CPL 2020 Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallwahs T20 Match?

The first semi-final of CPL T20 between Trinbago Knight Riders and Jamaica Tallwahs takes place at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad. The match will begin at 07:30 pm (September 8) as per IST, which means as per local time it will start at 10:00 am (September 8).

On Which TV Channel in India CPL 2020 Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallwahs T20 Match Will be Telecast?

Star Sports holds the broadcast rights of CPL 2020 in India. So, the CPL 2020 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD and Star Sports 2/HD. The CPL 2020 matches will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD as well with Hindi commentary.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of CPL 2020 Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallwahs T20 Match?

Despite Star Sports holding the broadcast rights of CPL 2020 in India, its OTT platform Disney+Hotstar will not provide the live streaming online. Instead of it, FanCode will also provide live streaming online on its mobile app and website. Users will have to pay a nominal subscription fee to enjoy the live streaming online.

