It is finally time as the second phase of the Indian Premier League 2021 is all set to resume. The tournament was stopped midway earlier this year owing to the second wave of COVID-19, which resulted in quite a few infections in the players' camps. But now, after a long wait, the competition is all set to begin and what better way than to have a Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians clash right at the start? The match between these two of the most successful sides is often termed as the 'El Clasico' of the IPL and fans would be eagerly waiting inside the stadiums and also in front of TV sets to find out which team comes out on top in this clash of the titans. CSK vs MI, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online

Coming to the points table, Chennai are second with 10 points from seven matches while Mumbai Indians are fourth with two points less, On Sunday, the defending champions would aim to erase that deficit with a win, which would further increase their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs. Rohit Sharma's side emerged victorious the last time these two teams played against each other in the first phase of the IPL this year. Kieron Pollard blasted his way to 87 runs off just 34 balls and also scalped two wickets for 12 runs as the titleholders won the contest by four wickets. For Chennai, Faf Du Plessis (50), Moeen Ali (58) and Ambati Rayudu (72*) had helped them post 218/4, something that almost won them the match, had it not been for Pollard and his big-hitting prowess.