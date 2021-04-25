In form, Royal Challengers Bangalore are all set to Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021. It's the battle of wits between Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. On one hand, where RCB enjoys an unbeaten streak in the tournament so far, MS Dhoni's men have returned to winning ways after losing their first match. We are sure that MS Dhoni's men must have chalked special strategies for RCB youngster Devdutt Padikkal who had scored a ton during their last match against Rajasthan Royals. This was Padikkal's first ton in the IPL and he has promised many more hundreds in the T20 format. The youngster had tattered the bowling line up to seal a 10-wicket. How To Watch CSK vs RCB IPL 2021 Live Streaming Online in India? Get Free Live Telecast of Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore VIVO Indian Premier League 14 Cricket Match Score Updates on TV.

For the RCB, Harshal Patel has also been the key man as he has been the recipient for the Purple Cap so far getting the highest number of wickets for the team. For Chennai Super Kings, Faf du Plessis has been exceptional. He scored 95 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders and secured an 18 run win in a high-scoring game. Deepak Chahar had snapped four vital wickets during the match. Thus Chahar made his way into the top five wicket-takers of the tournament.

The last time the two teams met each other in the IPL 2020, both won a game each, The first game was won by RCB by 37 runs. CSK walked away with the last laugh winning by 8 wickets with 8 balls to spare. Stay tuned to the space for live updates for the game.