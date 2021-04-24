Table-toppers Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) go head-to-head in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match 19. RCB are unbeaten thus far and have won four out of our matches. CSK, on the other hand, have won three and lost one. Meanwhile, ahead of the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 match here are few things you need to know. CSK vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Indian Premier League Season 14 Match 19.

CSK vs RCB Head-to-Head

Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore have met each other 26 times. CSK dominate the head-to-head record with 16 wins while RCB have emerged victorious in just nine games. One game between these teams ended with no result.

CSK vs RCB IPL 2021 Match 19, Key Players

Deepak Chahar and Moeen Ali hold key for Chennai Supper Kings while for Royal Challengers Bangalore Glenn Maxwell and Virat Kohli will be the ones to watch out for. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

CSK vs RCB IPL 2021 Match 19, Mini Battles

Devdutt Padikkal vs Deepak Chahar and Suresh Raina vs Kyle Jamieson are the the mini battles to watch out for in the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2021.

CSK vs RCB IPL 2021 Match 19 Venue and Match Timing

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match in IPL 2021 will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The game will be held on April 25 (Sunday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) while the toss is scheduled for 03:00 pm. CSK vs RCB IPL 2021 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Lineup To Pick Your Fantasy XI.

CSK vs RCB IPL 2021 Match 19 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Star Sports is the official broadcaster for IPL 2021. So fans can watch the live telecast of the CSK vs RCB match on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels. Live streaming online of the CSK vs RCB match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

CSK vs RCB IPL 2021, Likely Playing XIs

CSK Predicted Playing 11: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur.

RCB Predicted Playing 11: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Washington Sundar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kane Richardson, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammed Siraj.

