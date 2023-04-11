In match number 17 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 12, 2023, Wednesday. After a loss in their opening game, Chennai Super Kings have bounced back to register two consecutive wins on the trot. For the last two games, the team has performed well as a unit – whether it is batting or bowling. Their top-order batters have been pivotal in helping them reach big totals, especially Ruturaj Gaikwad, who scored 40 in the previous game. Their bowlers have also come together and delivered positive results whenever the team needed to win games as we saw in the last match, wherein star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja claimed three crucial wickets along with some vital contributions from other bowlers that saw Mumbai managing just 157 runs on board. Amit Mishra Caught on Camera Applying Saliva on Ball During RCB vs LSG IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

When it comes to Rajasthan's performances, they have picked up their momentum and confidence right from where they ended their last season as finalists. Their team is doing well after having two secured two wins out of the three games that they have played. Their batters, especially the top-order batters like Jos Buttler are showing supreme form after registering two 50s in three innings till now. They have another in-form top-order batter, Yashasvi Jaiswal, who smashed 114 runs so far, including two 50s. If it relates to their bowling department, they are also looking in fine nick with speedster Trent Boult will be the one to watch out for due to his swing bowling prowess. While their star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal will look to extract the most out of the spin-friendly track at the MA Chidambaram stadium. Overall, this contest should be an eye-to-eye contest with both sides looking to secure a win and move up the table.

CSK vs RR Head-to-Head Record in IPL

A total of 27 matches have been played between Chennai and Rajasthan with the former winning on 15 occasions and the latter coming out as winner 12 times. Gautam Gambhir Silences RCB Fans With ‘Finger on Lips’ Gesture After LSG’s Last-Ball Victory in IPL 2023.

CSK vs RR Match Number 17 TATA IPL 2023 Key Players

Devon Conway (CSK)

Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK)

Jos Buttler (RR)

Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR)

Sanju Samson (RR)

CSK vs RR Match Number 17 TATA IPL 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The CSK vs RR IPL 2023 Match Number will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, on April 12 (Wednesday). The match will be played at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST.

CSK vs RR Match Number 17 TATA IPL 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Network channels to catch the live telecast of the CSK vs RR Match Number 17 on TV in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online Streaming rights of the TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the free live streaming of the CSK vs RR Match Number 17 in India. IPL 2023: RCB Captain Faf Du Plessis Fined 12 Lakh for Slow Over-rate, LSG's Avesh Khan Reprimanded for Throwing Helmet.

CSK vs RR Match Number 17 TATA IPL 2023 Likely Playing XI:

Chennai Super Kings Predicted Playing XI:

Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Dwaine Pretorius, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande

Rajasthan Royals Predicted Playing XI:

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

