Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals will face each other in match 12 of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2021. The clash will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 19, 2021 (Monday). Both teams are coming fresh from impressive wins in their previous IPL 2021 fixture. Meanwhile, we bring you the live score and updates from the CSK vs RR IPL 2021 clash. CSK vs RR Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know.

Chennai Super Kings looked their old self as they completely dominated Punjab Kings in their previous fixture, chasing the score comfortable despite losing quick wickets at the end. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals had to dig deep in their encounter against Delhi Capitals as they managed to get on the right side of a close encounter after losing their first. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

Both teams after winning their first match of the season will be looking to extend that run at the expense of the other. The two sides have some of the biggest names in T20 cricket at their disposal and it will be an interesting clash, given the pitch at Wankhede has favoured bowlers more in recent matches than the batters.

IPL 2021 Live Score

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Krishnappa Gowtham, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma, Jason Behrendorff

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, Andrew Tye, Shreyas Gopal, Liam Livingstone, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh