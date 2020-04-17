Danish Kaneria Slams Faisal Iqbal After Veteran Cricketer Calls him a Fixer, Pak Spinner Says ‘Never Sold My Country for Money’

Danish Kaneria and Faisal Iqbal (Photo Credits: Getty)

The war of words between Danish Kaneria and Faisal Iqbal get uglier are the two have been arguing constantly on social media. Recently the veteran cricketer called him a cheater and a match-fixer. This surely did not go down well with Kaneria and he slammed the former Pakistani coach for his words by saying that he never sold his country. It all started when Inzamam Ul Haq recalled an incident of how Kaneria had sledged Brian Lara during their match against West Indies, Multan in 2006. Lara punished Kaneria for the folly and slammed three successive sixes and one four in that over. Danish Kaneria, Faisal Iqbal Involved in Ugly Twitter War Over Leg-Spinner’s Allegedly Failed Sledging of Brian Lara During 2006 Pakistan vs West Indies Test Match.

However, Kaneria went on to respond to the tweet and reminded that he has dismissed the West Indies legend three times in his career and also took a dig at the Pakistani Cricket Board by saying had they supported him enough. He would shatter more records. With this started the war of words between Kaneria and Faisal Iqbal as the former Pakistani coach recalled the moments. In the most recent tweet, Faisal Iqbal called Kaneria a fixer. Needless to say, this angered him a lot and he had a response for the same. Check it out below:

I never sold my country for money. I am proud to be a Pakistani 🇵🇰. There are people who have sold their country and who are still welcomed in the team. Will you speak about them? And everyone knows how you have played cricket. Attention seeker 😏 https://t.co/v2Kmh9BNrj — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) April 15, 2020

Kaneria had been accused of fixing matches during his stint with Essex cricket club in English County cricket. However, after a series of denial, Kaneria admitted that he fixed matches in 2009. The England Cricket Board finally gave him a lifetime ban.