Swashbuckling Australian batsman D'Arcy Short celebrates his 30th birthday on Sunday (August 9, 2020). Hailing from Katherine, the southpaw is tailor-made cricketer for white-ball cricket, and his numbers are pretty impressive too. Short like to take on the bowlers from the outset, and his range of shots makes him even more dangerous. Along with his batting prowess, Short is also a more than hand left-arm Chinaman bowler who can deceive the best of the batsman on his day. As the blistering Aussie batsman turns a year older, we'll look at some lesser-known facts about him. Aaron Finch Hopes D'Arcy Short Will Develop into 'Great Finisher.'

Short burst onto scenes in the 2016-2017 edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) with some blistering knocks for Hobart Hurricanes. The left-handed batsman didn't look back after that as he continued his blitzes in the domestic circuit and made his way to the national team. Making his international debut in February 2018, Short has played many impressive knocks and seems to be an excellent prospect for the future. Meanwhile, as wishes are coming in for the Aussie star, let's look at some lesser-known facts about him. Virat Kohli Gets Angry at Umpires for their Run-Out Decision Against D’arcy Short.

D'Arcy Short was born on August 9, 1990, in Melbourne, Australia. With 572 runs, Short was the highest run-scorer of Big Bash League 2017-18 while playing for Hobart Hurricanes. His innings of 122 runs against Brisbane Heat in 2018 remains the second-highest individual score in BBL history. Short made his international debut on February 3, 2018, in a T20I match against New Zealand. Chasing 244 against New Zealand, Short played a blistering 76-run knock and helped Australia chase down the highest total in T20Is. Playing for Western Australia in 2018, the dashing batsman scored 257 runs which is still the third-highest score in List A matches. In Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 auctions, Rajasthan Royals bought the Australian opener for INR 4 crore.

With the presence of David Warner and Aaron Finch, cementing the opening slot in the Aussie team will not be easy for Short. Owing to Short's capabilities, nevertheless, the national team management has been trying to fit the dasher in the middle order, and it will be interesting to see if Short will be able to pass the test or not.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 09, 2020 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).