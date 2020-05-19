David Warner and Family ‘Have Lost It Now’ As They Groove to Guru Randhawa’s Famous Track ‘Slowly Slowly’ (Watch TikTok Video)

David Warner and Family (Photo Credits: Instagram)

And David Warner comes up with another one. The swashbuckling Australian opener chose TikTok as a medium to entertain his fans amid the COVID-19 lockdown and has been posting intriguing videos with family. His antics in the video-sharing app, in fact, are not just limited to the language he knows. In several of his videos, he was seen grooving over a Bollywood or Telugu song and his latest video is an addition to that cabinet. Warner took to his official Instagram account and shared a video in which he was seen dancing to Guru Randhawa’s famous track ‘Slowly Slowly’ along with his wife Candice and daughters Ivy Mae and Indi Rae. David Warner and Wife Candice Groove to Prabhu Deva’s Famous Song ‘Muqabala.’

“Yes we have lost it now. Glow in the dark night. #family #fun #love #slowly @candywarner1,” wrote the 33-year-old while sharing the video. In the video, the Warner family can be seen dressed up in interesting attire as when the light goes off, some of the parts of their dress glow. Well, just like many previous videos of the Australian opener, this video also got mixed responses. Many praised Warner for his creativity while some trolled him too. Have a look.

Watch Video:

Not too long ago, Warner shared a video in which he was seen dancing to another famous Bollywood song ‘Muquabla.’ Also, he imitated a famous dialogue from Prabhas starrer Bahubali a few days ago. Well, the pocket-size dynamo might not be able to entertain the Indian fans with his batting prowess. However, he found another way to do it.