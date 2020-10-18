SRH vs KKR Live Score Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders find themselves contesting for the fourth and final playoffs berth with the top three all but sealed in Indian Premier League (IPL) season 13. Delhi Capitals lead the pack with 14 points from nine games while defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are on 12 points each. Mumbai also have a game in hand. Both MI and RCB are at least four points clear of the rest below them leaving the other teams to mainly fight for the final playoffs berth. That brings us to the KKR vs SRH match. Sunil Narine Cleared by Indian Premier League Suspect Bowling Action Committee, Likely to Play in SRH vs KKR IPL 2020 Match.

KKR are on eight points from as many games while Sunriders Hyderabad have also played eight but won only three. Both teams come into this match on the back of consecutive defeats in their previous two matches and need to win to keep themselves in contention for a top-two finish. SRH, champions in 2016, lost to Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their previous two games after dominating and being in command in both the matches. They have also won only one in their last four games. SRH vs KKR, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other, underwent a change in captaincy with Dinesh Karthik relinquishing his role to focus on batting and handing over the captaincy to England white-ball skipper Eoin Morgan. But the change in leadership couldn’t bring a change in fortune and KKR suffered another huge eight-wicket loss against Mumbai Indians having already conceded an 82-run defeat to RCB a game before.

Morgan and co., will, however, be confident against David Warner’s side having beaten them by seven wickets last month in the reverse IPL 2020 fixture. KKR also lead SRH 11-7 on head-to-head records and have enjoyed an upper hand on the Orange Army in Indian Premier League history.

Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w), Eoin Morgan(c), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Chris Green, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Tom Banton, Manimaran Siddharth.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Abhishek Sharma, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav, Basil Thampi, Virat Singh, Fabian Allen, Billy Stanlake, Bavanaka Sandeep, Jason Holder, Mohammad Nabi, Wriddhiman Saha.

