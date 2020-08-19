There’s no one stopping David Warner. The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has been storming Instagram with his entertaining videos and he continues to do so. In his latest antics on the picture-sharing website, he has replaced actor Prabhas in super-hit movie ‘Baahubali.’ Through a face-swapping app, the swashbuckling opener has morphed his in place of Prabhas in a scene of the Blockbuster movie. With the 2020 edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) being just one month away, many cricket stars are gearing up to take the field again. However, Warner continues to entertain his fans on social media. David Warner in Vin Diesel’s Fast & Furious! SRH Captain Shares Hilarious Video Ahead of IPL 2020.

“What movie is this?? #guess @sunrisershyd,” read the caption of the 33-year-old cricketer. Well, the challenge wasn’t a great one as fans didn’t take long in recognizing that the scene is from Baahubali. Recently, Warner posted a similar video where he swapped his face with that of Vin Diesel in the ‘Fast & Furious’ series. Well, it’s quite evident that the veteran cricketer is a huge movie buff. Nevertheless, he will certainly get the chance to showcase his heroics in IPL 2020. Meanwhile, let’s look at his latest antics. SRH Squad for IPL 2020 in UAE: Check Updated Players' List of Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Led by David Warner.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram What movie is this?? #guess @sunrisershyd A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) on Aug 19, 2020 at 3:05am PDT

Before starting his campaign in IPL 2020, Warner will Tour England for three ODIs and as many T20Is. With the tour scheduled to end of September 15 and IPL 2020 set to kick-start on September 19, Warner is expected to miss the few matches in the tournament along with several England and Aussie players. Nevertheless, he’ll take part in the majority of the competition and will like to guide the Orange Army to their second IPL title.

