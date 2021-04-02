The countdown has begun and we have the IPL 2021 just a few days away. Now ahead of the cash-rich league the players have started reporting to their respective teams. Sunrisers Hyderabad captain has also reached Chennai ahead of the IPL 2021 and has started sweating it out with the team. Kane Williamson has also reached Chennai and has been put in quarantine. He will be quarantined for seven days and the official account of SRH shared the video of both players on social media. Jonny Bairstow Stuns Kane Williamson, Sunrisers Hyderabad Shares Hilarious Prank Video on April Fool’s Day 2021.

In one video we see David Warner sweating it out in the nets with the team. He was seen slamming tall sixes in the nets. In another video we see Kane Williamson informing fans that he has just landed and can't wait to get out of quarantine. David Warner will continue leading the side for this edition of the Indian Premier League. Sunrisers Hyderabad Hilariously Trolls Rajasthan Royals After Kumar Sangakkara Reveals His Love For Biryani Ahead of IPL 2021.

Now, let's have a look at the videos shared by SRH:

The Sunrisers Hyderabad will play their first game in the IPL 2021 against the Kolkata Knight Riders on April 11, 2021, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The match will be played behind closed doors due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

