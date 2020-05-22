David Warner to Decide on His Participation in BBL 2020–21 After Looking at International Calendar

David Warner (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

With the resumption of cricket being in jeopardy owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, Australia's swashbuckling opener David Warner doesn't want make any commitments regarding his participation in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21. The left-handed batsman, who represents Sydney Thunder in the T20 extravaganza, says he doesn't want to have a 'cluttered mindset' by playing different formats scheduled closed to each other. Thus, he will take a call on his participation in BBL only looking at the international calendar. David Warner Goes Down Memory Lane, Shares Picture of Australia’s Under-19 Team From ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2006.

“All my decisions are based around how much playing and touring I’m doing in the summer,” Warner told cricket.com.au on being asked about his participation in BBL. The southpaw also recalled the 2013-14 season where playing T20s and Test matches in short span of this impacted his performances. "When I last played a game, my mindset in the next two Tests was cluttered between playing and not playing shots," he added.

During the 2013-14 Ashes, Warner looked at his prime in the first three Test matches where he scored two centuries. However, he also played a BBL match between the 3rd and 4th Test against Sydney Sixers where he scored 50 off just 31 balls. After switching back to Tests, however, he couldn’t continue his good run as his highest score in the last four innings was 25.

"I know that's how I play but I've reined it in a lot over the last few years and don't want to be putting myself into a situation again where I'm playing a Test match and then a T20 and then Tests again a few days later,” the veteran batsman said further.

"It would be easy to sit here now and say 'Yes, I'd like to play' but I have to see what is happening at the end of the year. I'll have to have a hard think about it depending on the schedule," he concluded.