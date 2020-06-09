David Warner, Vijay Shankar Name SRH Teammates Who Are Always Late (Watch Video)

David Warner and Vijay Shankar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

With many major cricket activities around the world continue to be paused amid the COVID-19 lockdown, several players have been engaging themselves in live Instagram sessions in order to interact with their fans. Recently, David Warner also got involved in a live session with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) teammate Vijay Shankar. The two shed lights on various topics ranging from cricket to personal life. During the course of their interaction, Warner asked the all-rounder to name an SRH teammate who is always late. He himself took the name of left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed. David Warner Shares Compilation of TikTok Videos Made During Lockdown.

"I think Khaleel the other night, he is the worst". Warner added, "If we have to leave at 9 o'clock he (Khaleel Ahmed) will board the bus at 9:15 and say, morning everyone," said the left-handed batsman. On the other hand, Shankar took the names of fellow all-rounder Deepak Hooda and fast bowler Barinder Sran who he thinks used to be late. "But I remember in 2016, (Deepak) Hooda and Barinder Sran used to be late every day," said the all-rounder while Warner agreed with him. ICC Teases David Warner Over His Love for TikTok Videos in Their Latest Twitter Post.

Watch Video:

The two cricketers were set to join forces in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League. However, just like many other major sporting tournaments, the T20 extravaganza also got postponed indefinitely owing to the COVID-19 scare. Nevertheless, several reports suggest that IPL 2020 can get underway in October as the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 is likely to be postponed.