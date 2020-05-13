David Warner, Wife Candice and Daughters Engage in Unique Home ‘Car Race’ in Latest TikTok Video

David Warner and Family Participates in Home Car Race (Photo Credits: Instagram/@davidwarner31)

David Warner can’t stop finding new ways to entertain his fans. The Australian opening batsman has been entertaining his fans with regular updates on TikTok. Be it grooving to Allu Arjun’s Ramuloo Ramulaa or producing music using kitchen utensils, Warner has pulled out all rabbits from hats to entertain his fans. With cricket events currently suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, looks like Warner has replaced his bat with the TikTok app on his phone to entertain the fans. In a recent video on his TikTok profile, Warner, his wife Candice and their two daughters can be seen taking part in some sort of car racing on a slope in the house. David Warner and Wife Candice Warner Groove to Telugu Song ‘Ramuloo Ramulaa’ in Their Latest TikTok Video.

“Who wins the race?? @candywarner1 one for the kids!!” Warner captioned the post. In the video, the Warner can be seen taking part in a unique car race. Warner, his wife Candice and two daughters are taking part and also have lines drawn to identify their own lane and are holding plates as the stirring wheels of their cars. Warner’s younger daughter, however, has no such stirring wheel and is instead lying on her stomach to slide down the slope. Watch the video yourself and decide who wins the race. Yuzvendra Chahal Hilariously Trolls David Warner for Having ‘Patience’ to Watch Mumbai Indians' Documentary.

David Warner and Family Engage in Unique Home 'Car Race' Competition

Warner has already become a sensation on TikTok with his videos garnering huge attention from all over the world. The 33-year-old also has a huge fan following from India on TikTok thanks to videos of him grooving to Tamil and Telegu songs. Recently, during a live Instagram session with Rohit Sharma, Warner opened up on his decision to join TikTok and also revealed how he found out about the app from his daughter.

David Warner & Wife Candice Dances to Allu Arjun’s Ramuloo Ramulaa

Warner, who was to captain the Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020, revealed that wanted to bring smile of the faces of people in these grim times and decided to make a mickey of himself just to entertain the fans and help them to smile amid the pandemic crisis. Meanwhile, IPL 2020 has been suspended until further notice by the BCCI due to the pandemic issue and the nationwide lockdown.