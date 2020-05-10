Yuzvendra Chahal Hilariously Trolls David Warner for Having ‘Patience’ to Watch Mumbai Indians' Documentary

Yuzvendra Chahal, David Warner and Rohit Sharma (Photo Credits: Getty Images / Instagram)

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, many major cricketing series around the world came to a standstill. In the meantime, many prominent athletes have become more active on social media than usual in order to interact with their fans. Two of the best openers in the modern era, Rohit Sharma and David Warner also went live on Instagram recently where they talked about various topics ranging from cricket to personal life. During the course of the conversation, Warner revealed that he has watched a documentary on Mumbai Indians called “Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians.” However, Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal trolled the Australian star for having the ‘patience’ to watch the whole documentary. David Warner Says Openers Like Him and Rohit Sharma Make Batsmen Like 'Steve Smith and Virat Kohli Best in the World.

The discussion was initiated when Rohit admitted watching the Amazon Prime’s documentary series ‘The Test’, a documentary based on Australian cricket team’s revamp after the ban on Steve Smith and David Warner. He also heaped praises on the Aussie side which made a brilliant comeback after the infamous saga. During the discussion, Warner also claimed to watch a documentary series based on IPL franchise Mumbai Indians, the team which is led by Rohit. However, after hearing that, Chahal, being at his hilarious best, posted a funny comment. Rohit Sharma Recalls IPL Hat-Trick Against Mumbai Indians in Instagram Live Session With David Warner.

“Really you watched the whole documentary on Mumbai Indians (MI)? So much patience you have Warner sir,” wrote Chahal.

Chahal Trolls Warner (Photo Credits: Instagram)

During the course of the conversation, Warner jokingly claimed that batsmen like him and Rohit Sharma make the likes of Virat Kohli and Steve Smith the best batsman in the world. “People say Kohli and Smith are the best in the world. But we make Smith and Kohli because we take the shine off the ball. We have got an important job as openers,” said the 33-year-old. Rohit was also left in splits hearing Warner’s claim.