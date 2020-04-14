David Warner’s Latest TikTok Video With His Daughters Will Make You Go Aww

David Warner's TikTok Video (Photo Credits: Instagram)

With the COVID-19 pandemic bringing all the sporting events around the world to a halt, many prominent athletes have got a breather from their busy schedule and they are spending the time with their family and Australia's swashbuckling opener David Warner is no different. The southpaw has been quite active on social media in recent and is constantly updating his fans with his daily life activities. In his recent Instagram post, the 33-year old shared an adorable TikTok video with his daughters Ivy Mae and Indi Rae which will certainly melt your hearts. David Warner, SRH Captain, Replicates Ravindra Jadeja’s Sword-Celebration in This Throwback Video.

Through the caption, the left-handed batsman revealed that his elder daughter Ivy Mae asked him to make the TikTok video and he's having no idea what he is doing. The Sunrisers' Hyderabad captain also revealed that her daughters are very fans of Australian pop-singer Tones and I. In fact, in the video, the Warner family can be seen trying to lip-sync one of her famous songs 'Never Seen The Rain.' “Ok I have zero ideas what’s going on but have been told to do tik tok by my 5yr old @davidbullwarner31 and I have zero followers I need some help please and they love @tonesandi,” read the caption of the video.

Warner was last seen in action during the 1st and only ODI between Australia and New Zealand in Sydney as the rest of the tour was called off owing to the global health scare. His next assignment is scheduled to get underway with the start of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. However, with the COVID-19 lockdown in the country getting further extended till May 3, the gala T20 tournament is on the verge of cancellation.