Delhi Capitals' start to the Indian Premier League 2024 was not what they would have liked. The Rishabh Pant-led side faced a four-wicket defeat at the hands of Punjab Kings in Mohali. DC lost wickets at the regular intervals of the innings whereas their bowlers weren't able to pick wickets at the necessary stages of the second innings. Meanwhile, you can download DC IPL 2024 Full Schedule PDF here. Pant, who was returning to competitive cricket after more than 12 months also played an unnecessary shot to get out and didn't deliver when his team needed him the most. IPL 2024 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Indian Premier League Season 17

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released only the 21-day schedule of the Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL) due to the general elections initially. However, now that the dates of the Lok Sabha elections have been announced, BCCI have also released the rest schedule of the cash-rich league. On Which TV Channel IPL 2024 Will Be Telecast Live? How to Watch Indian Premier League Season 17 Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

DC Full IPL 2024 Schedule

Date Time Match Venue March 23 3:30 PM PBKS vs DC Mohali March 28 7:30 PM RR vs DC Jaipur March 31 7:30 PM DC vs CSK Visakhapatnam April 3 7:30 PM DC vs KKR Visakhapatnam April 7 3:30 PM MI vs DC Mumbai April 12 7:30 PM LSG vs DC Lucknow April 16 7:30 PM GT vs DC Ahmedabad April 20 7:30 PM DC vs SRH Delhi April 24 7:30 PM DC vs GT Delhi April 27 3:30 PM DC vs MI Delhi April 29 7:30 PM KKR vs DC Kolkata May 7 7:30 PM DC vs RR Delhi May 12 7:30 PM RCB vs DC Bengaluru May 14 7:30 PM DC vs LSG Delhi

The Delhi Capitals have an all-young side which consists of the likes of captain Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw and Kuldeep Yadav. These players can turn up the state of the match with their performance. On the other hand, the presence of David Warner and Mitchell Marsh makes DC's batting lineup more deadly.

