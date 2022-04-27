Delhi Capitals will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in match 41 of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2022. The DC vs KKR clash in IPL 2022 will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 28, 2022 (Thursday). So ahead of the encounter in IPL 2022, we bring you DC vs KKR head-to-head record, predicted playing XI and other things you need to know. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

Both the teams are having a difficult time after a decent start to the season. Delhi Capitals have registered wins but their performances have been inconsistent which has seen them remain outside the top four. Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders have lost four on the bounce and will be hoping to put an end to the disappointing run.

DC vs KKR Head-to-Head Record

Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals have faced each other a total of 30 times. KKR holds an advantage with 16 while DC has emerged victorious in 13 matches. One game has ended in no contest

DC vs KKR, IPL 2022 Match 41 Key Players

Kolkata Knight Riders would rely on the services of Shreyas Iyer and Pat Cummins while for Delhi Capitals, the key players for this match would be David Warner and Kuldeep Yadav.

DC vs KKR, IPL 2022 Match 41 Mini Battles

The duel between Venkatesh Iyer and Mustafizur Rahman would be one to watch out for. Also, the contest between Sunil Narine and Rishabh Pant would have a say in the outcome of this fixture.

DC vs KKR, IPL 2022 Match 41 Venue and Match Timing

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders (DC vs KKR) match in IPL 2022 will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 28, 2022 (Thursday). The game is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 07:00 pm.

DC vs KKR, IPL 2022 Match 41 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match live on Star Sports channels. The DC vs KKR match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/Gold HD Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television. Fans looking for how to watch the DC vs KKR live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

DC vs KKR, IPL 2022 Match 41 Likely Playing XIs

KKR Predicted Playing 11: Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Sam Billings (wk), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy

DC Predicted Playing 11: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rovman Powell, Rishabh Pant (c, wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed.

