Delhi Capitals (DC) will play their first game of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on September 20 against Kings XI Punjab. The match will take at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. DC skipper Shreyas Iyer along with the team's opener Shikhar Dhawan and pacer Kagiso Rabada entered into a football bin challenge during their training session. The fun activity was won by Shreyas Iyer and Kagiso Rabada. The franchisee head coach Ricky Ponting make sure that team engage into this entertaining activity prior to ease off the stress. Delhi Capitals has posted the amazing video of Kagiso Rabada, Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan perfecting their football skills by aiming to kick the ball inside the bin, check out the clip below. R Ashwin Reacts as Fan Asks Delhi Capitals Spinner to ‘Learn’ From Mitchell Starc’s ‘Mankading’ Warning.

Shreyas Iyer did a decent job as a skipper in IPL 2019 where he led his side to the playoff as DC finished at 3rd position in the previous season. The franchise also has young talent like Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw who can become a nightmare for any opposition side. Speaking about Kagiso Rabada, he was the second-highest wicket-taker after Imran Tahir in IPL 2019, as he bagged 25 wickets in the previous season with best figures of 4/21. Delhi Capitals will indeed count on Rabada's bowling spell to make an impact in IPL 2020 and it will be a great sight to see the Proteas pacer in action against KXIP in the upcoming match of DC. IPL 2020: Kevin Pietersen Says My Heart Really Wants Delhi Capitals to Win Because I Love the Team.

Kagiso Rabada & Shreyas Iyer Win Football Bin Challenge

Kings XI Punjab side led by KL Rahul will have a tough challenge against a competitive side like Delhi Capitals. Both KXIP and DC will look forward to beginning their IPL 2020 campaign on a winning note.

