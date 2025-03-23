The Indian Premier League (IPL) season 18 is back, and has already seen several high-profile matches in the 2025 edition. Match 4 of IPL 2025 will see a young rivalry take place on the field when Delhi Capitals (DC) clashes against Lucknow Super Kings (LSG). The DC vs LSG IPL 2025 match will be held in Visakhapatnam, which has been DC's adopted home ground in the past few seasons in the Indian Premier League. The clash will see players like Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul play against each other, representing current franchises, having played for former teams last season, making this contest intriguing. Axar Patel Named DC Captain for IPL 2025, Star All-Rounder To Lead Delhi Capitals in Indian Premier League Season 18.

Delhi Capitals have a new captain in Axar Patel, and a new head coach in Hemang Badani, who will hope to change the fortunes of the franchise. Several new players like Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Faf du Plessis, Mitchell Starc, Mohit Sharma, and T Natarajan adds depth to a strong core group.

On the other hand, LSG will be skippered by the costliest IPL player in Rishabh Pant, who has shifted base from Delhi. Apart from Pant, LSG have added the likes of Matthew Breetzke, Shahbaz Ahmed, David Miller, Aiden Markram, and Abdul Samad to their ranks, which already boasts of domestic talent. Heading into the contest, LSG have some problems with their fast bowlers facing niggles, which could be a setback.

DC vs LSG Head-To-Head Record in IPL

A relatively young rivalry in IPL, DC and LSG have clashed in five matches since 2022, with Delhi Capitals have managed two, while Lucknow Super Giants hold a psychological advantage clinching three games.

DC vs LSG IPL 2025 Key Players

Faf du Plessis Ravi Bishnoi Tristan Stubbs Akash Singh David Miller T Natarajan

DC vs LSG IPL 2025 Key Battles

A batter in good form of late, Tristan Stubbs forms a crucial pat of DC's batting, who depend on the South African player to provide quick runs. Ravi Bishnoi has been a consistent wicket-taker for LSG and has been potent against overseas batters in the league, making his contest with Stubbs interesting. LSG will bank on Nicholas Pooran to anchor the innings for them, who can also do the work of a finisher if the situation demands. DC purchased the very economical T Natarajan to stop the leakage of runs in the middle, who will most likely find Pooran batting against him, which could decide the course of the match.

DC vs LSG IPL 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 match will be played at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on March 24. The DC vs LSG IPL 2025 match 4 will begin at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). IPL 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Indian Premier League Season 18.

DC vs LSG IPL 2025 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

JioStar network are official broadcast rights holder of the IPL 2025 in India. Fans can find live telecast viewing options for the Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 match on the Star Sports Network TV channels. Fans also have the live streaming online viewing option on the JioHotstar app, which will provide DC vs LSG IPL cricket match live streaming on its app and website. JioHotstar is renamed as Disney+Hotstar app after the merger of Jio and Star Sports.

DC vs LSG IPL 2025 Impact Players

Mitchell Marsh, who will feature as a pure batter in IPL 2025, will most likely be used as an impact player for DC. Mohit Sharma, Ashutosh Sharma, and Sameer Rizvi are players, who could be on the list of impact players. LSG might opt for all-rounders like Abdul Samad, Arshin Kulkarni, and RS Hangargekar as their impact player options.

