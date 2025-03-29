The Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 match is the 10th match of the Indian Premier League 2025, and it will be played at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The DC vs SRH IPL 2025 match is the only second game for Delhi Capitals in Indian Premier League Season 18, while it's the third for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Delhi Capitals have won the only game they played so far in IPL 2025, by one wicket. While, Sunrisers Hyderabad won their first match in style, but fumbled and lost the next. DC vs SRH IPL 2025, Visakhapatnam Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium.

Delhi Capitals played a superb thriller in their first match, as the side was chasing a total of 209 runs made by Lucknow Super Giants. While a loss was looking evident for the batting collapse of DC, Ashutosh Sharma with a brilliant 66-run knock earned DC a one-wicket win over LSG. Sunrisers Hyderabad played was a sheer entertainer in their first match of IPL 2025, winning by 44 runs against Rajasthan Royals after posting a mammoth total of 286/6. In the next match, they lost to Lucknow Super Giants at home, after a pale display with the ball, when LSG made 193 in just 16.1 overs to win.

Delhi Capitals

Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abhishek Porel, and Sameer Rizvi all the top-order batters failed in the first match Delhi Capitals played in IPL 2025. While all others would surely get more chances as just a match is not enough, KL Rahul who missed the game might be brought in place of Sameer Rizvi. Captain Axar Patel, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, and Vipraj Nigam were the sole reason Delhi Capitals managed to chase the target, so the lower order must stay intact. Mitchell Starc and Kuldeep Yadav being the prime wicket takers must be staying, while Mukesh Kumar can be in the XI in place of Mohit Sharma, who again can be introduced as an impact player.

DC Playing XI vs SRH

Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abhishek Porel (wk), KL Rahul, Axar Patel (capt), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar

Impact Players: Mohit Sharma, Sameer Rizvi

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, the top order of SRH must stay unchanged for the team to continue their fierce batting. Aniket Verma was also very good with a 36 off 13, and deserves to stay. Abhinav Manohar might be given another chance. Pat Cummins, Harshal Patel, and Mohammed Shami being the ace-bowlers should also remain in the starting XI. Simarjeet Singh would also get another chance despite the leak fo runs, as it's just early days. DC vs SRH IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 10.

SRH Playing XI vs DC

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (capt), Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Simarjeet Singh

Impact Players: Adam Zampa, Rahul Chahar

