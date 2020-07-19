Cricket stars all over the world became more active on social media that usual after the COVID-19 pandemic applied brakes on the game. Former Australian batsman Dean Jones has also kept his fans entertains by displaying his cheeky sense of humour on social media. Time and Time again, the 1987-World Cup winner has taken a hilarious dig at former and current players that has left the fans in splits. Veteran England batsman Ian Bell became the latest victim of Jones’ comicalness. The former took to Twitter and shared a video of his seven-year-old son Joseph playing cricket. Dean Jones Rubbishes Michael Clarke’s Remarks of Australia Not Sledging Virat Kohli.

“Proud dad moment! Joseph’s first ever cricket game,” wrote Bell while sharing the video on the micro-blogging website. The comment section of the post got filled in a jiffy as fans were delighted to see the junior Bell following his father’s footsteps. However, when Jones came across the post, he got the opportunity of trolling Bell. “Is he taller than you,” wrote Jones along with a couple of laughing emojis. Ian Bell Tweaks #ToiletRollChallenge Rules, Hits Exquisite Cover Drive off Full Toss.

Dean Jones Trolls Ian Bell!!

🤣🤣and he’s only 7!! He’s running on the wicket, you must like that? 😉 — Ian Bell (@Ian_Bell) July 19, 2020

However, Bell also didn’t take long in responding to Australian’s remarks. “and he’s only 7!! He’s running on the wicket, you must like that,” he wrote. On earlier occasions, former England captain Nasser Hussain and ex-New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris have been the targets of Jones’ trolling.

Meanwhile, International cricket is back after the COVID-19 break with West Indies Tour of England. Jason Holder and Co have won the opening game of the series while the second game, which is being played at the Old Trafford in Manchester, is underway.

