After having a great start in the IPL 2020, Rajasthan Royals have lost four games back-to-back. The team was once at the top of the points table and now features on number seven of the Dream11 IPL 2020. Steve Smith’s men lost to Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians and Shreyas Iyer’s Delhi Capitals. While the team was on a winning spree, they had trolled their opponents hilariously on social media. Of course in good humour. However, they have now had the taste of their own medicine. It was the admin of the Delhi Capitals who trolled them hilariously on social media. IPL 2020, RR vs DC: Good to Finally Get Long Knock in the Middle, Says Shimron Hetmyer.

So the Rajasthan Royals on September 29, 2020, had posted a tweet on social media and wrote, "Good night to all fans whose team has a 100% record in #IPL2020." On that particular day, Shreyas Iyer's team had lost to the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 15 runs. It wouldn't be wrong to say that it was quite a taunt to Shreyas Iyer's men. Delhi Capitals remembered this, and they retweeted the tweet and wrote, "This aged weLLLL #RRvDC." Let's have a look at the friendly jibe below:

The Rajasthan Royals lost to the Delhi Capitals by 46 runs. It was Shimron Hetmyer who scored the runs for the team as he made 45 runs from 24 balls. Kagiso Rabada scalped three wickets. Ravichandran Ashwin and Marcus Stoinis were the ones who got a couple of wickets. Shreyas Iyer's men restricted RR on a total of 138 runs.

