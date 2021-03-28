Hardik Pandya was arguably the most relieved man in the cricket world after Ben Stokes got dismissed for 36 during the third and decisive ODI between India and England at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The England dasher, who scored a match-winning 99 off 53 balls in the previous game, received a lifeline when Hardik Pandya dropped him off Bhuvneshwar Kumar's delivery. Batting at 15, Stokes mistimed a big hit and Pandya, one of India's safest fielders, had ample time to complete the catch at long-off. However, he dropped a sitter, and Stokes took a sigh of relief. Fortunately for India, the left-handed batsman could score only 20 more runs as a brilliant catch from Shikhar Dhawan off T Natarajan's bowling ended his stay at the crease. India vs England Score Updates of 3rd ODI 2021.

Pandya was the happiest man on the field after Stokes' dismissal as he thanked Dhawan for not replicating his mistake and taking the catch neatly. Even Delhi Capitals (DC), the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Dhawan plays for, couldn't hold themselves back as they trolled Pandya hilariously. "You're welcome, Hardik Pandya #INDvENG," DC wrote while sharing a hilarious meme, pulling the leg of the Mumbai Indians all-rounder. Hardik Pandya ‘Bows Down’ to Shikhar Dhawan After Latter Takes Catch to Dismiss Ben Stokes During ODI Series Decider in Pune.

DC Trolls Hardik Pandya!!

While Stokes couldn't replicate his heroics from the other night, the contest was far from getting over. Chasing 330 in the decider, the Three Lions lost wickets at regular intervals, but that didn't restrict the scoring rate. With England losing eight wickets inside 260 runs, India are well placed on the driver's seat, but they still need to get over the line.

