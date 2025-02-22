WPL 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details: In the match number eight of the Women’s Premier League 2025 Delhi Capitals Women take on UP Warriorz Women. While Delhi Capitals are placed third on the WPL 2025 points table, UP Warriorz are languishing at the bottom of the and are yet to open the account on points table. Meanwhile for DC-W vs UPW-W live streaming online and TV telecast details you can scroll down. WPL LED Bail Rule Changed After Controversy During Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Match in Women's Premier League 2025.

Delhi Capitals Women and UP Warriorz Women take on each other for the second time in the WPL 2025. In their earlier meeting, Delhi Capitals defeated UP Warriorz by seven wickets. UP Warriorz will now be looking to take revenge of that defeat and also collect two points which they have failed to do thus far.

On the other hand Delhi Capitals have won two out of three matches thus far. Apart from a win against UP Warriorz, DC-W defeated Mumbai Indians. However, they lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Check out Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz WPL 2025 match details and free live streaming details below.

When is DC-W vs UPW-W Match in WPL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

In the eighth game of Women's Premier League 2025, UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals will be clashing. This match is scheduled for Wednesday, February 22. The Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz WPL 2025 match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Check out DC-W vs UPW-W WPL 2025 match viewing options below. WPL 2025: Gujarat Giants Captain Ashleigh Gardner Calls for Stronger Opening Stand After Losing Against Mumbai Indians.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of DC-W vs UPW-W Match in WPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the WPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz WPL 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports Network channels and Sports18 Khel TV channel. For Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz WPL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of DC-W vs UPW-W Match in WPL 2025?

JioHotstar, the new streaming platform as a result of the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star, will provide WPL 2025 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz live streaming on the Jio Hotstar app and website for free, as stated in Star Sports' social media handles. Both teams would be eyeing a big win to increase their points and improve their NRR.

