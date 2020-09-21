One of India’s most promising young cricketer, Devdutt Padikkal makes his Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2020. Devdutt, who hails from Kerala, was picked in the RCB playing XI for their first IPL 2020 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Devdutt has been one the brightest talent in Indian domestic circuit and has made headlines with his batting performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 last year. He was purchased by RCB at the 2019 IPL Players Auctions and although he didn’t get a game last season, he will be in action in the first game this time. SRH vs RCB Live Score Updates IPL 2020.

Devdutt came to the limelight with a breathtaking 53-ball 72 in the 2017 Karnataka Premier League against Bengaluru Stars. He was then 17 then and was already touted as one of India’s future opening batsman. Devdutt’s moment of reckoning, however, came last year when he finished the 2019-20 Vijay Hazare Trophy as the highest run-getter of the tournament. Devdutt scored 609 runs in 11 matches and guided Karnataka to the title. Meanwhile, as Devdutt Padikkal makes his IPL debut we bring you some quick facts about the talented youngster. Is IPL 2020 Live Telecast Available on DD Free Dish, DD National, DD Sports, Doordarshan and Star Sports First TV Channels

Devdutt Padikkal Quick Facts and Stats

Devdutt Padikkal was born on July 7, 2000 in Edappal, Kerala

He burst into limelight after smashing 72 runs off 53 balls in the 2017 Karnataka Premier League (KPL) during the Bellary Tuskers vs Bengaluru Stars Match

Padikkal made his first-class debut for Karnataka as an 18-year-old in the 2018-19 Ranji Trophy

He ended 2019-20 Vijay Hazare Trophy as the highest run-scorer with 609 runs from 11 matches and led Karnataka to the title

Devdutt also smashed 580 runs in 12 games at a strike-rate of 175.75 in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last year

The 20-year-old left-handed opening batsman was purchased by RCB at the IPL 2019 Players Auctions and will hope to make it big this season as RCB chase their maiden IPL title. He will be opening the batting against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

