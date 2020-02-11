Did England Cricket Troll David Warner for Receiving Allan Border Medal? (Watch Video)

David Warner (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Last night David Warner collected the Allan Border Medal for the third time in his career. But the accolade didn’t seem to go down well with England Cricket as they went on to share a clip of the Ashes 2019, where the Australian left0hander was being bothered by Stuart Broad. The English pacer went on to dismiss Warner on seven occasions. Warner went on to score only 95 runs in five games. The official account of English Cricket did not mention the stats but shared a clip where the left-hander was being dismissed by Broad. David Warner Mentions Virat Kohli After Winning Allan Border Medal, Steve Smith Gives Priceless Reaction (Watch Video).

The clip shared by England Cricket had a very interesting caption alongside. “Just leaving this here,” read the caption of the one-minute-long video. English county Nottinghamshire also trolled Warner as they posted a tweet with the picture of Broad with the bowler standing with disbelief. The snap was captioned, "David Warner, Australian cricketer of the year?" The left-hander struggled a bit with the longer format of the game after he made a comeback. Check out the posts below:

Here’s the post by Nottinghamshire

David Warner, Australian cricketer of the year? pic.twitter.com/ksJDXAXYEt — Nottinghamshire CCC (@TrentBridge) February 10, 2020

Talking about the award, David Warner was teary-eyed when as he received the accolade and in his speech thanked his family, teammates and everyone who supported him throughout his journey. He also mentioned Virat Kohli’s name in his acceptance speech which went over six minutes. The video was shared by Australian cricket. As one may recall, Steve Smith and David Warner both faced a year-long ban due to ball-tampering charges.